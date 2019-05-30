Brooks Labs Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 15.16 crore, up 4.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Brooks Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.16 crore in March 2019 up 4.41% from Rs. 14.52 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.94 crore in March 2019 down 206.87% from Rs. 2.26 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019 up 101.85% from Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2018.
Brooks Labs shares closed at 54.25 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.41% returns over the last 6 months and -44.67% over the last 12 months.
|
|Brooks Laboratories
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.16
|15.10
|14.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.16
|15.10
|14.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.82
|10.14
|10.58
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.58
|-0.12
|-1.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.61
|2.99
|3.31
|Depreciation
|1.61
|1.69
|1.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.74
|2.98
|3.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.03
|-2.58
|-3.35
|Other Income
|2.46
|0.10
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.58
|-2.48
|-3.23
|Interest
|0.72
|0.77
|0.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.30
|-3.25
|-3.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.30
|-3.25
|-3.96
|Tax
|4.64
|-1.10
|-1.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.94
|-2.15
|-2.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.94
|-2.15
|-2.26
|Equity Share Capital
|16.19
|16.19
|16.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|112.09
|112.09
|112.09
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.29
|-1.33
|-1.40
|Diluted EPS
|-4.29
|-1.33
|-1.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.29
|-1.33
|-1.40
|Diluted EPS
|-4.29
|-1.33
|-1.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited