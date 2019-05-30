Brooks Labs Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 15.16 crore, up 4.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.16 crore in March 2019 up 4.41% from Rs. 14.52 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.94 crore in March 2019 down 206.87% from Rs. 2.26 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019 up 101.85% from Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2018.

Brooks Labs shares closed at 54.25 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.41% returns over the last 6 months and -44.67% over the last 12 months.