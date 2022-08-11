Brooks Labs Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.94 crore, down 4.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.94 crore in June 2022 down 4.1% from Rs. 15.58 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.57 crore in June 2022 down 421.14% from Rs. 1.42 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.99 crore in June 2022 down 303.57% from Rs. 1.96 crore in June 2021.

Brooks Labs shares closed at 82.20 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.92% returns over the last 6 months and -17.26% over the last 12 months.