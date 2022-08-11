Brooks Labs Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.94 crore, down 4.1% Y-o-Y
August 11, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Brooks Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.94 crore in June 2022 down 4.1% from Rs. 15.58 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.57 crore in June 2022 down 421.14% from Rs. 1.42 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.99 crore in June 2022 down 303.57% from Rs. 1.96 crore in June 2021.
Brooks Labs shares closed at 82.20 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.92% returns over the last 6 months and -17.26% over the last 12 months.
|Brooks Laboratories
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.94
|21.31
|15.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.94
|21.31
|15.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.35
|15.07
|6.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.79
|1.37
|3.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.37
|-2.98
|-0.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.55
|3.39
|2.92
|Depreciation
|0.42
|0.42
|0.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.92
|4.12
|2.94
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.46
|-0.08
|0.68
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.37
|0.92
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.41
|0.28
|1.60
|Interest
|0.16
|0.23
|0.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.57
|0.05
|1.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.57
|0.05
|1.42
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.57
|0.05
|1.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.57
|0.05
|1.42
|Equity Share Capital
|24.70
|24.70
|24.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.85
|0.02
|0.56
|Diluted EPS
|-1.85
|0.02
|0.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.85
|0.02
|0.56
|Diluted EPS
|-1.85
|0.02
|0.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited