Brooks Labs Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.46 crore, up 94.74% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Brooks Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 28.46 crore in March 2022 up 94.74% from Rs. 14.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.60 crore in March 2022 up 79.17% from Rs. 17.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2022 up 3.37% from Rs. 3.86 crore in March 2021.

Brooks Labs shares closed at 83.70 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.36% returns over the last 6 months and -15.11% over the last 12 months.

Brooks Laboratories
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 28.46 19.01 14.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 28.46 19.01 14.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 22.51 15.45 6.77
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.66 0.11 0.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.42 -0.80 1.82
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.45 4.99 3.99
Depreciation 1.95 1.88 1.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.17 5.63 5.75
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.86 -8.26 -5.66
Other Income 0.18 0.37 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.68 -7.90 -5.60
Interest 0.84 0.74 0.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.52 -8.64 -6.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -6.52 -8.64 -6.35
Tax -0.58 -1.23 10.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.94 -7.40 -16.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.94 -7.40 -16.73
Minority Interest 2.33 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -0.57
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -3.60 -7.40 -17.30
Equity Share Capital 24.70 24.70 24.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.46 -3.14 -6.93
Diluted EPS -1.46 -3.16 -6.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.46 -3.14 -6.93
Diluted EPS -1.46 -3.16 -6.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

May 31, 2022 12:35 pm
