Brooks Labs Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.46 crore, up 94.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Brooks Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 28.46 crore in March 2022 up 94.74% from Rs. 14.62 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.60 crore in March 2022 up 79.17% from Rs. 17.30 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2022 up 3.37% from Rs. 3.86 crore in March 2021.
Brooks Labs shares closed at 83.70 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.36% returns over the last 6 months and -15.11% over the last 12 months.
|
|Brooks Laboratories
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|28.46
|19.01
|14.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|28.46
|19.01
|14.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|22.51
|15.45
|6.77
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.66
|0.11
|0.22
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.42
|-0.80
|1.82
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.45
|4.99
|3.99
|Depreciation
|1.95
|1.88
|1.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.17
|5.63
|5.75
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.86
|-8.26
|-5.66
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.37
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.68
|-7.90
|-5.60
|Interest
|0.84
|0.74
|0.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.52
|-8.64
|-6.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.52
|-8.64
|-6.35
|Tax
|-0.58
|-1.23
|10.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.94
|-7.40
|-16.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.94
|-7.40
|-16.73
|Minority Interest
|2.33
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-0.57
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.60
|-7.40
|-17.30
|Equity Share Capital
|24.70
|24.70
|24.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.46
|-3.14
|-6.93
|Diluted EPS
|-1.46
|-3.16
|-6.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.46
|-3.14
|-6.93
|Diluted EPS
|-1.46
|-3.16
|-6.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited