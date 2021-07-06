Brooks Labs Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.62 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Mar'21 Dec'20 Net Sales/Income from operations 14.62 20.92 Other Operating Income -- -- Total Income From Operations 14.62 20.92 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 6.77 14.91 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.22 1.50 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.82 -2.06 Power & Fuel -- -- Employees Cost 3.99 3.68 Depreciation 1.74 1.72 Excise Duty -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- Other Expenses 5.75 3.55 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.66 -2.38 Other Income 0.06 0.04 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.60 -2.34 Interest 0.74 0.78 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.35 -3.12 Exceptional Items -- -- P/L Before Tax -6.35 -3.12 Tax 10.38 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -16.73 -3.12 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -16.73 -3.12 Minority Interest -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.57 0.56 Net P/L After M.I & Associates -17.30 -2.56 Equity Share Capital 24.70 24.70 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -6.93 -1.03 Diluted EPS -6.93 -1.03 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -6.93 -1.03 Diluted EPS -6.93 -1.03 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited