Brooks Labs Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.62 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y
July 06, 2021 / 07:28 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Brooks Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.62 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.
Brooks Labs shares closed at 88.10 on July 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 24.88% returns over the last 6 months and 198.64% over the last 12 months.
|Brooks Laboratories
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.62
|20.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.62
|20.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.77
|14.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.22
|1.50
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.82
|-2.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.99
|3.68
|Depreciation
|1.74
|1.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.75
|3.55
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.66
|-2.38
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.60
|-2.34
|Interest
|0.74
|0.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.35
|-3.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.35
|-3.12
|Tax
|10.38
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-16.73
|-3.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-16.73
|-3.12
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.57
|0.56
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-17.30
|-2.56
|Equity Share Capital
|24.70
|24.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.93
|-1.03
|Diluted EPS
|-6.93
|-1.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.93
|-1.03
|Diluted EPS
|-6.93
|-1.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited