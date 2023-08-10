English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Brooks Labs Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.70 crore, down 8.3% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 07:11 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Brooks Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.70 crore in June 2023 down 8.3% from Rs. 17.12 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.47 crore in June 2023 up 52.43% from Rs. 9.40 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 up 100.93% from Rs. 8.57 crore in June 2022.

    Brooks Labs shares closed at 90.70 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.80% returns over the last 6 months and 10.34% over the last 12 months.

    Brooks Laboratories
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.7012.6117.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.7012.6117.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.678.3414.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.860.592.79
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.55-0.72-1.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.772.265.71
    Depreciation0.440.441.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.922.273.85
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.42-0.55-10.58
    Other Income0.050.020.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.36-0.54-10.55
    Interest0.170.180.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.53-0.72-11.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.53-0.72-11.17
    Tax-----1.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.53-0.72-9.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.53-0.72-9.40
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-3.94-3.58--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.47-4.30-9.40
    Equity Share Capital24.7024.7024.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--62.79--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.75-1.74-3.80
    Diluted EPS-1.75-1.74-3.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.75-1.74-3.80
    Diluted EPS-1.75-1.74-3.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Brooks Laboratories #Brooks Labs #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 07:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!