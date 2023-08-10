Brooks Labs Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.70 crore, down 8.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.70 crore in June 2023 down 8.3% from Rs. 17.12 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.47 crore in June 2023 up 52.43% from Rs. 9.40 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 up 100.93% from Rs. 8.57 crore in June 2022.

Brooks Labs shares closed at 90.70 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.80% returns over the last 6 months and 10.34% over the last 12 months.