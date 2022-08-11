Brooks Labs Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.12 crore, down 21.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.12 crore in June 2022 down 21.07% from Rs. 21.70 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.40 crore in June 2022 down 722.47% from Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.57 crore in June 2022 down 2696.97% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021.

Brooks Labs shares closed at 82.20 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.92% returns over the last 6 months and -17.26% over the last 12 months.