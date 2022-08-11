Brooks Labs Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.12 crore, down 21.07% Y-o-Y
August 11, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Brooks Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.12 crore in June 2022 down 21.07% from Rs. 21.70 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.40 crore in June 2022 down 722.47% from Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.57 crore in June 2022 down 2696.97% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021.
Brooks Labs shares closed at 82.20 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.92% returns over the last 6 months and -17.26% over the last 12 months.
|Brooks Laboratories
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.12
|28.46
|21.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.12
|28.46
|21.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.50
|22.51
|11.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.79
|0.66
|0.19
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.13
|-4.42
|2.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.71
|5.45
|4.12
|Depreciation
|1.98
|1.95
|1.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.85
|8.17
|4.38
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.58
|-5.86
|-2.15
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.18
|0.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.55
|-5.68
|-1.45
|Interest
|0.62
|0.84
|0.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.17
|-6.52
|-2.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.17
|-6.52
|-2.21
|Tax
|-1.77
|-0.58
|-0.94
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.40
|-5.94
|-1.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.40
|-5.94
|-1.27
|Minority Interest
|--
|2.33
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|0.13
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-9.40
|-3.60
|-1.14
|Equity Share Capital
|24.70
|24.70
|24.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.80
|-1.46
|-0.47
|Diluted EPS
|-3.80
|-1.46
|-0.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.80
|-1.46
|-0.47
|Diluted EPS
|-3.80
|-1.46
|-0.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited