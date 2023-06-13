English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Brookfield REIT Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 76.85 crore, down 18.39% Y-o-Y

    June 13, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Brookfield India Real Estate Trust are:

    Net Sales at Rs 76.85 crore in March 2023 down 18.39% from Rs. 94.16 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 98.96 crore in March 2023 down 3.3% from Rs. 102.34 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.88 crore in March 2023 up 7.99% from Rs. 102.68 crore in March 2022.

    Brookfield REIT EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.95 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.12 in March 2022.

    Brookfield REIT shares closed at 270.03 on June 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.57% returns over the last 6 months and -19.61% over the last 12 months.

    Brookfield India Real Estate Trust
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations76.8584.2694.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations76.8584.2694.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost------
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.236.674.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.6277.5990.01
    Other Income38.26--12.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax110.8877.59102.68
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax110.8877.59102.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax110.8877.59102.68
    Tax11.920.360.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities98.9677.23102.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period98.9677.23102.34
    Equity Share Capital8,655.678,986.738,986.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.952.303.12
    Diluted EPS2.952.303.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.952.301.13
    Diluted EPS2.952.303.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Brookfield India Real Estate Trust #Brookfield REIT #Construction - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jun 13, 2023 09:22 am