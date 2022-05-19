Brookfield REIT Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.16 crore, up 30.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 94.16 crore in March 2022 up 30.35% from Rs. 72.24 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.34 crore in March 2022 up 58.64% from Rs. 64.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.68 crore in March 2022 up 59.17% from Rs. 64.51 crore in March 2021.

Brookfield REIT EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.12 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.79 in March 2021.

Brookfield REIT shares closed at 323.49 on May 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.94% returns over the last 6 months and 30.78% over the last 12 months.