    Brookfield Reit declares Rs 5 per unit dividend for Q3, posts Rs 59.7 crore Net

    The numbers are not comparable as the company was privately held during the same period last fiscal.

    PTI
    Representative image

    Brookfield India Real Estate Trust (Biret), the country's only institutionally managed Reit, on Friday reported Rs 59.7 crore in net income and Rs 5 per unit in dividend to unit-holders for the December quarter on the back of strong leasing momentum. The numbers are not comparable as the company was privately held during the same period last fiscal.

    The Canadian alternative investment major Brookfield Asset Management-backed Biret was listed in February 2021 after a Rs 3,800-crore public issue which was oversubscribed 8-times. The board has approved a payout of Rs 5 per unit as the net distributable cash flow (NDCF) distribution amounting to Rs 150 crore for the quarter, of which 34 per cent will be tax-free for unit holders.

    This takes the cumulative dividend distribution at Rs 17 per unit since listing last February, the company said in a statement. It also said the net income for the quarter stood at Rs 59.72 crore.

    Income from operating lease rentals stood at Rs 140 crore and net operating income stood at Rs 150 crore, but it expects a pick-up going ahead driven by the new leases contracted in Q3. It has generated an NDCF of Rs 140 crore or Rs 4.74 per unit for the quarter, totalling Rs 530 crore or Rs 17.59 per unit since listing, the company said.

    Alok Aggarwal, chief executive of Brookprop Management Services said they continue to see strong leasing momentum with 536,000 sqft of gross leasing across assets with additional expansion options of 291,000 sqft in the quarter totalling 825,000 sqft of gross leasable area. It also increased total leasable area by 32 per cent with the acquisition of Candor Techspace N2 in Noida for Rs 4,000 crore in January this year.

    During the quarter it collected 99 per cent of the contracted rentals, while achieving an average 7 per cent escalation on 5,00,000 lakh sqft of leased area. This has the committed occupancy at 83 percent, Aggarwal said, adding they achieved a gross leasing of 536,000 sqft across assets during the quarter with additional expansion options of 291,000 sqft totalling 825,000 sqft. Biret portfolio of assets consists of 18.6 million sqft comprising 13.9 million sqft completed area, 0.2 million sqft of under construction area and 4.4 million sqft of development potential.

    The company achieved a 40 bps reduction in borrowing costs during the quarter and continues to maintain a strong balance sheet with 33 per cent loan-to-value ratio after the acquisition of N2 recently. Biret has rights to acquire a further 3.7 million sqft and rights of first offer on an additional 6.7 million sqft, both currently owned by members of the Brookfield Group.
