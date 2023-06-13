Brookfield REIT Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 302.42 crore, up 20.53% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Brookfield India Real Estate Trust are:

    Net Sales at Rs 302.42 crore in March 2023 up 20.53% from Rs. 250.91 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.69 crore in March 2023 down 26.51% from Rs. 44.48 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 212.21 crore in March 2023 up 14.58% from Rs. 185.21 crore in March 2022.

    Brookfield REIT EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.98 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.36 in March 2022.

    Brookfield REIT shares closed at 270.03 on June 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.57% returns over the last 6 months and -19.61% over the last 12 months.

    Brookfield India Real Estate Trust
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations302.42299.93250.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations302.42299.93250.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.961.690.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.438.904.22
    Depreciation70.5171.8466.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses84.1488.1671.47
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax136.39129.34108.19
    Other Income5.309.4110.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax141.70138.75118.67
    Interest114.65113.7480.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.0525.0138.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax27.0525.0138.58
    Tax-5.640.32-5.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.6924.6944.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.6924.6944.48
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates32.6924.6944.48
    Equity Share Capital8,655.678,986.738,986.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.980.741.36
    Diluted EPS0.980.741.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.980.741.36
    Diluted EPS0.980.741.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Brookfield India Real Estate Trust #Brookfield REIT #Construction - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jun 13, 2023 09:22 am