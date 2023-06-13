Brookfield REIT Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 302.42 crore, up 20.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 302.42 crore in March 2023 up 20.53% from Rs. 250.91 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.69 crore in March 2023 down 26.51% from Rs. 44.48 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 212.21 crore in March 2023 up 14.58% from Rs. 185.21 crore in March 2022.

Brookfield REIT EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.98 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.36 in March 2022.

Brookfield REIT shares closed at 270.03 on June 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.57% returns over the last 6 months and -19.61% over the last 12 months.