Brookfield REIT Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 250.91 crore, up 91.62% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 04:12 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Brookfield India Real Estate Trust are:

Net Sales at Rs 250.91 crore in March 2022 up 91.62% from Rs. 130.94 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.48 crore in March 2022 up 63.61% from Rs. 27.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 185.21 crore in March 2022 up 106.73% from Rs. 89.59 crore in March 2021.

Brookfield REIT EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.36 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.60 in March 2021.

Brookfield REIT shares closed at 323.61 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.94% returns over the last 6 months and 30.69% over the last 12 months.

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 250.91 200.35 130.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 250.91 200.35 130.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.49 0.55 0.25
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.22 5.11 2.81
Depreciation 66.54 49.21 31.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 71.47 50.80 43.47
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 108.19 94.68 52.74
Other Income 10.48 -- 5.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 118.67 94.68 57.91
Interest 80.09 43.52 41.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 38.58 51.16 16.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 38.58 51.16 16.83
Tax -5.90 -8.53 -10.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 44.48 59.69 27.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 44.48 59.69 27.19
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 44.48 59.69 27.19
Equity Share Capital 8,986.73 8,087.73 8,176.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.36 1.97 1.60
Diluted EPS 1.36 1.97 1.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.49 0.73 0.33
Diluted EPS 1.36 1.97 1.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 19, 2022 04:00 pm
