    Brookfield REIT Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 250.91 crore, up 91.62% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2022 / 04:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Brookfield India Real Estate Trust are:

    Net Sales at Rs 250.91 crore in March 2022 up 91.62% from Rs. 130.94 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.48 crore in March 2022 up 63.61% from Rs. 27.19 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 185.21 crore in March 2022 up 106.73% from Rs. 89.59 crore in March 2021.

    Brookfield REIT EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.36 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.60 in March 2021.

    Brookfield REIT shares closed at 323.61 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.94% returns over the last 6 months and 30.69% over the last 12 months.

    Brookfield India Real Estate Trust
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations250.91200.35130.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations250.91200.35130.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.490.550.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.225.112.81
    Depreciation66.5449.2131.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses71.4750.8043.47
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax108.1994.6852.74
    Other Income10.48--5.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax118.6794.6857.91
    Interest80.0943.5241.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.5851.1616.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax38.5851.1616.83
    Tax-5.90-8.53-10.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities44.4859.6927.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period44.4859.6927.19
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates44.4859.6927.19
    Equity Share Capital8,986.738,087.738,176.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.361.971.60
    Diluted EPS1.361.971.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.490.730.33
    Diluted EPS1.361.971.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Tags: #Brookfield India Real Estate Trust #Brookfield REIT #Construction - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 19, 2022 04:00 pm
