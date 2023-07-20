Brokerages stay bullish on Polycab after it records 81% rise in net profit

Revenue from the cables and wires segment grew 46.9 percent year-on-year in the April to June quarter on the back of strong domestic capex, infrastructure demand, and ramp up in exports.

Polycab shares extended gains for the second day after the company reported an 81 percent increase year-on-year in its net profit numbers for the quarter ending June 30.

Polycab shares were up 3.49 percent at Rs 4459.10 at 11.13 am on the National Stock Exchange. The stock touched an all-time high of Rs 4488 on July 19, after Q1FY23 results were announced.

Brokerages maintain a buy order on Polycab.

Cables and wires

Revenue from the cables and wires segment grew 46.9 percent year-on-year in the April to June quarter on the back of strong domestic capex, infrastructure demand, and ramp up in exports. “Along with private capex in India, even public capex is ramping up and multiple new residential launches can culminate into higher volumes for Polycabs,” said Jefferies in a report dated July 19. Jefferies has a buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 4835.

Exports

Polycab’s exports grew 88 percent year-on-year in Q1FY24. Exports made up 8.9 percent of total revenue for Polycab in the April to June quarter, which was 6.7 percent in the same quarter a year ago. “Growth in exports was driven by strong demand in the USA, Australia, and Europe in renewables, oil and gas and infrastructure sector,” said Dolat Analysis and Research Themes in a report dated July 19. The brokerage firm expects share of exports as a percentage of total revenue to increase to 10 percent in the medium term. Dolat Analysis AND Research Themes has a accumulate call on the stock with a target price of Rs 4715.

Fast Moving Electric Goods (FMEG)

The FMEG business showed a weak growth of 2 percent year-on-year in the April to June quarter. “The FMEG segment saw benign growth owing to overall weak consumer demand trends,” said Emkay in a report dated July 19. The brokerage firm however said that some signs of growth was seen in the FMEG’s fans portfolio. Emkay has a buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 4777.

In Q1FY24, fans that were compliant with Bureau of Energy Efficiency regulations replaced the non-compliant ones, leading to positive growth for this category, said Dolat Analysis and Research Themes.

Dolat Analysis has increased its revenue and EBITDA estimates for Polycab to factor in strong performance in QIFY24 despite softening raw material prices. The brokerage firm increased revenue estimates for FY24 by 3.8 percent to Rs 16,716 crore. EBITDA estimates were increased by 8.7 percent to Rs 2206 crore in the same period.

