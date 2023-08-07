Brokerages bullish on M&M on robust Q1 growth; stock price up 2%

Mahindra & Mahindra’s net profit surged 98 percent year-on-year (YOY) to Rs 2,774 crore in the first quarter.

Several brokerage firms are upbeat about Mahindra and Mahindra Limited (M&M) after the Indian automobile major posted a good set of numbers in the April-June quarter.

All six brokerage views Moneycontrol analysed have a 'buy' rating on the automobile major with an average target price of Rs 1,777.5 apiece, an upside of 21.5 percent from the close price of the last trading session.

At 9:23 am, M&M was quoting at Rs 1501, trading 2.5 percent higher from previous trading session the NSE.

What analysts are saying

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (MOFSL) has said that while the outlook for tractors remains stable, it is expected that the auto business to be the key growth driver for the next couple of years.

The company's profit before interest and tax (PBIT) rose 40 basis points year-on-year. Analysts at the firm predict that M&M will outperform both, the auto and farmer equipment segments, as it has a major share of high-end SUVs wherein demand is relatively better and tractors launches in the lightweight category through OJA and Swaraj are on the cards.

Nuvama Institutional Equities expect healthy growth momentum with a 14 percent revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY23–25, supported by robust growth in the auto segment and moderate growth in the farm segment. Besides, better net pricing in the auto segment shall boost profitability, driving core earnings CAGR of 20 percent over FY23–25.

Goldman Sachs analysts suggest that the farm segment operating profit topped its estimate. Furthermore, easing commodity prices will also prove to be crucial in the coming quarters.

JP Morgan has said that the management indicated that they are not considering further capital infusion in the next 2-3 years. The company executives reiterated that free cash flow from the auto and farm segment won't be invested elsewhere. "This should alleviate investor concerns on the capital allocation for now", an analyst at JP Morgan added.

LKP Securities is of the view that the company's SUVs will continue to shine, maintaining their impressive performance. The company has received a positive reception for the new Scorpio N, notching up 117,000 bookings since its launch. The Thar and XUV 700 launches continue to generate demand as well. The Neo Bolero, introduced in July 2021, has already garnered significant order bookings (9,000 monthly bookings for the entire Bolero family) and has made notable inroads into Southern markets where the previous Bolero model had limited presence.

As far as its stake in RBL is concerned, the management said that the financial services business is a core area for M&M. This investment is based on a long-term view (7-10 years), with an objective to understand banking, which will enable it to enhance the value of its financial services business.

