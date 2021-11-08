Britannia Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,425.30 crore, up 6.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,425.30 crore in September 2021 up 6.13% from Rs. 3,227.57 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 367.31 crore in September 2021 down 20.55% from Rs. 462.31 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 581.92 crore in September 2021 down 15.92% from Rs. 692.10 crore in September 2020.

Britannia EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.25 in September 2021 from Rs. 19.21 in September 2020.

Britannia shares closed at 3,652.60 on November 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.00% returns over the last 6 months and 2.94% over the last 12 months.