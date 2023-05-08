English
    Britannia Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,894.73 crore, up 16.73% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 09:49 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Britannia Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,894.73 crore in March 2023 up 16.73% from Rs. 3,336.45 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 558.16 crore in March 2023 up 35.01% from Rs. 413.43 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 847.92 crore in March 2023 up 35.65% from Rs. 625.08 crore in March 2022.

    Britannia EPS has increased to Rs. 23.17 in March 2023 from Rs. 17.16 in March 2022.

    Britannia shares closed at 4,626.00 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.76% returns over the last 6 months and 41.17% over the last 12 months.

    Britannia Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,758.703,911.403,336.45
    Other Operating Income136.0399.77--
    Total Income From Operations3,894.734,011.173,336.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,716.611,779.831,533.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods496.26568.10584.23
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.92-28.99-6.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost136.53141.5488.32
    Depreciation57.5150.0043.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses747.72760.87614.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax737.18739.82478.70
    Other Income53.2348.42103.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax790.41788.24581.74
    Interest29.5935.4031.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax760.82752.84550.70
    Exceptional Items--227.74--
    P/L Before Tax760.82980.58550.70
    Tax202.66213.65137.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities558.16766.93413.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period558.16766.93413.43
    Equity Share Capital24.0924.0924.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.1731.8417.16
    Diluted EPS23.1731.8417.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.1731.8417.16
    Diluted EPS23.1731.8417.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Britannia #Britannia Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results
    first published: May 8, 2023 09:33 am