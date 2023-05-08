Britannia Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,894.73 crore, up 16.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,894.73 crore in March 2023 up 16.73% from Rs. 3,336.45 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 558.16 crore in March 2023 up 35.01% from Rs. 413.43 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 847.92 crore in March 2023 up 35.65% from Rs. 625.08 crore in March 2022.

Britannia EPS has increased to Rs. 23.17 in March 2023 from Rs. 17.16 in March 2022.

Britannia shares closed at 4,626.00 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.76% returns over the last 6 months and 41.17% over the last 12 months.