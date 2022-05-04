 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Britannia Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,336.45 crore, up 13% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Britannia Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,336.45 crore in March 2022 up 13% from Rs. 2,952.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 413.43 crore in March 2022 up 16.97% from Rs. 353.46 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 625.08 crore in March 2022 up 14.83% from Rs. 544.34 crore in March 2021.

Britannia EPS has increased to Rs. 17.16 in March 2022 from Rs. 14.67 in March 2021.

Britannia shares closed at 3,271.30 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.18% returns over the last 6 months and -4.88% over the last 12 months.

Britannia Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,336.45 3,373.70 2,856.50
Other Operating Income -- -- 96.14
Total Income From Operations 3,336.45 3,373.70 2,952.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,533.46 1,556.68 1,289.46
Purchase of Traded Goods 584.23 597.59 474.97
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.20 -11.78 23.73
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 88.32 95.43 92.95
Depreciation 43.34 42.65 45.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 614.60 623.31 583.71
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 478.70 469.82 442.66
Other Income 103.04 53.41 56.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 581.74 523.23 499.18
Interest 31.04 34.67 20.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 550.70 488.56 478.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 550.70 488.56 478.67
Tax 137.27 131.99 125.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 413.43 356.57 353.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 413.43 356.57 353.46
Equity Share Capital 24.09 24.09 24.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.16 14.80 14.67
Diluted EPS 17.16 14.80 14.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.16 14.80 14.67
Diluted EPS 17.16 14.80 14.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 4, 2022 09:56 am
