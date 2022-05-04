Britannia Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,336.45 crore, up 13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,336.45 crore in March 2022 up 13% from Rs. 2,952.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 413.43 crore in March 2022 up 16.97% from Rs. 353.46 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 625.08 crore in March 2022 up 14.83% from Rs. 544.34 crore in March 2021.

Britannia EPS has increased to Rs. 17.16 in March 2022 from Rs. 14.67 in March 2021.

Britannia shares closed at 3,271.30 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.18% returns over the last 6 months and -4.88% over the last 12 months.