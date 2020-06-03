Britannia Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,691.94 crore, up 0.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,691.94 crore in March 2020 up 0.89% from Rs. 2,668.10 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 381.16 crore in March 2020 up 31.58% from Rs. 289.69 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 505.48 crore in March 2020 up 5.19% from Rs. 480.52 crore in March 2019.

Britannia EPS has increased to Rs. 15.85 in March 2020 from Rs. 12.05 in March 2019.

Britannia shares closed at 3,451.00 on June 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 28.93% returns over the last 6 months and 19.88% over the last 12 months.