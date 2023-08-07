English
    Britannia Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,870.63 crore, up 9.91% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Britannia Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,870.63 crore in June 2023 up 9.91% from Rs. 3,521.49 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 443.05 crore in June 2023 up 37.74% from Rs. 321.66 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 718.79 crore in June 2023 up 37.43% from Rs. 523.01 crore in June 2022.

    Britannia EPS has increased to Rs. 18.39 in June 2023 from Rs. 13.35 in June 2022.

    Britannia shares closed at 4,798.25 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.75% returns over the last 6 months and 27.30% over the last 12 months.

    Britannia Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,824.273,758.703,470.37
    Other Operating Income46.36136.0351.12
    Total Income From Operations3,870.633,894.733,521.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,789.941,716.611,681.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods524.11496.26630.41
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.092.92-19.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost152.15136.53112.81
    Depreciation63.3557.5143.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses737.89747.72645.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax603.28737.18426.38
    Other Income52.1653.2353.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax655.44790.41479.50
    Interest48.3929.5938.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax607.05760.82440.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax607.05760.82440.63
    Tax164.00202.66118.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities443.05558.16321.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period443.05558.16321.66
    Equity Share Capital24.0924.0924.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.3923.1713.35
    Diluted EPS18.3923.1713.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.3923.1713.35
    Diluted EPS18.3923.1713.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:00 am

