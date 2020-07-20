App
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 09:41 AM IST

Britannia Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,219.88 crore, up 24.83% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Britannia Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,219.88 crore in June 2020 up 24.83% from Rs. 2,579.46 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 515.87 crore in June 2020 up 106.17% from Rs. 250.21 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 759.09 crore in June 2020 up 67.3% from Rs. 453.74 crore in June 2019.

Britannia EPS has increased to Rs. 21.45 in June 2020 from Rs. 10.41 in June 2019.

Britannia shares closed at 3,785.00 on July 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 21.14% returns over the last 6 months and 35.28% over the last 12 months.

Britannia Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations3,179.612,629.792,554.16
Other Operating Income40.2762.1525.30
Total Income From Operations3,219.882,691.942,579.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,457.401,125.071,208.45
Purchase of Traded Goods454.83453.58320.13
Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.7280.3720.14
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost104.4289.6592.78
Depreciation40.0739.3237.28
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses516.75513.00549.76
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax631.69390.95350.92
Other Income87.3375.2165.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax719.02466.16416.46
Interest21.9020.688.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax697.12445.48408.14
Exceptional Items-----16.00
P/L Before Tax697.12445.48392.14
Tax181.2564.32141.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities515.87381.16250.21
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period515.87381.16250.21
Equity Share Capital24.0624.0524.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS21.4515.8510.41
Diluted EPS21.4515.8510.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS21.4515.8510.41
Diluted EPS21.4515.8510.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 20, 2020 09:25 am

#Britannia #Britannia Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results

