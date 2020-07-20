Britannia Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,219.88 crore, up 24.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,219.88 crore in June 2020 up 24.83% from Rs. 2,579.46 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 515.87 crore in June 2020 up 106.17% from Rs. 250.21 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 759.09 crore in June 2020 up 67.3% from Rs. 453.74 crore in June 2019.

Britannia EPS has increased to Rs. 21.45 in June 2020 from Rs. 10.41 in June 2019.

Britannia shares closed at 3,785.00 on July 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 21.14% returns over the last 6 months and 35.28% over the last 12 months.