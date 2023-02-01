 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Britannia Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,011.17 crore, up 18.9% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 11:32 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Britannia Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,011.17 crore in December 2022 up 18.9% from Rs. 3,373.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 766.93 crore in December 2022 up 115.09% from Rs. 356.57 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 838.24 crore in December 2022 up 48.13% from Rs. 565.88 crore in December 2021.

Britannia Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,911.40 4,144.65 3,373.70
Other Operating Income 99.77 46.38 --
Total Income From Operations 4,011.17 4,191.03 3,373.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,779.83 1,906.08 1,556.68
Purchase of Traded Goods 568.10 758.65 597.59
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -28.99 -37.05 -11.78
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 141.54 129.67 95.43
Depreciation 50.00 44.08 42.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 760.87 746.29 623.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 739.82 643.31 469.82
Other Income 48.42 65.82 53.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 788.24 709.13 523.23
Interest 35.40 51.09 34.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 752.84 658.04 488.56
Exceptional Items 227.74 -- --
P/L Before Tax 980.58 658.04 488.56
Tax 213.65 165.49 131.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 766.93 492.55 356.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 766.93 492.55 356.57
Equity Share Capital 24.09 24.09 24.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 31.84 20.45 14.80
Diluted EPS 31.84 20.45 14.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 31.84 20.45 14.80
Diluted EPS 31.84 20.45 14.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited