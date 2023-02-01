English
    Britannia Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,011.17 crore, up 18.9% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 11:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Britannia Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,011.17 crore in December 2022 up 18.9% from Rs. 3,373.70 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 766.93 crore in December 2022 up 115.09% from Rs. 356.57 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 838.24 crore in December 2022 up 48.13% from Rs. 565.88 crore in December 2021.

    Britannia Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,911.404,144.653,373.70
    Other Operating Income99.7746.38--
    Total Income From Operations4,011.174,191.033,373.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,779.831,906.081,556.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods568.10758.65597.59
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-28.99-37.05-11.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost141.54129.6795.43
    Depreciation50.0044.0842.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses760.87746.29623.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax739.82643.31469.82
    Other Income48.4265.8253.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax788.24709.13523.23
    Interest35.4051.0934.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax752.84658.04488.56
    Exceptional Items227.74----
    P/L Before Tax980.58658.04488.56
    Tax213.65165.49131.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities766.93492.55356.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period766.93492.55356.57
    Equity Share Capital24.0924.0924.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS31.8420.4514.80
    Diluted EPS31.8420.4514.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS31.8420.4514.80
    Diluted EPS31.8420.4514.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited