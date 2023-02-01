Britannia Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,011.17 crore, up 18.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,011.17 crore in December 2022 up 18.9% from Rs. 3,373.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 766.93 crore in December 2022 up 115.09% from Rs. 356.57 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 838.24 crore in December 2022 up 48.13% from Rs. 565.88 crore in December 2021.

Britannia EPS has increased to Rs. 31.84 in December 2022 from Rs. 14.80 in December 2021.

