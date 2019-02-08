Britannia Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,703.19 crore, up 12.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,703.19 crore in December 2018 up 12.12% from Rs. 2,411.00 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 302.70 crore in December 2018 up 21.48% from Rs. 249.17 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 501.67 crore in December 2018 up 23.15% from Rs. 407.35 crore in December 2017.

Britannia EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.60 in December 2018 from Rs. 20.75 in December 2017.

Britannia shares closed at 3,214.10 on February 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given 3.67% returns over the last 6 months and 41.26% over the last 12 months.