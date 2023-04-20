English
    Britannia Q4 PAT seen up 43.9% YoY to Rs. 546.6 cr: Nirmal Bang

    April 20, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST
    Nirmal Bang has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 23) earnings estimates for the Consumer sector. The brokerage house expects Britannia to report net profit at Rs. 546.6 crore up 43.9% year-on-year (down 17% quarter-on-quarter).

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 14.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 2.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,077.2 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 31.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 11.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 725 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

