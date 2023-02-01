Britannia Q3 result: Net profit zooms 151% to Rs 932 cr led by one time gain

Britannia Industries on February 1 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 932.39 crore for the December quarter of the financial year 2022-23, up 151.19 percent from Rs 371.18 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. This included one time gain of Rs 375.60 crore. Excluding the one time gain, the profit jumped 50 per cent year on year (YoY).

The revenue from operation came in at Rs 4,196.80 crore, up 17.39 percent from Rs 3,574.98 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, the biscuit maker said in an exchange filing.

The profit beat estimates. According to an average of estimates by five brokerages polled by Moneycontrol, the FMCG major’s consolidated net profit was expected to grow 32 percent year-on-year on the back of an 18 percent rise in revenue. The Good Day biscuit maker’s revenue was expected at Rs 4,220 crore and net profit at Rs 492 crore for Q3 FY23.

The one time gain is due to a Joint Venture (JV) agreement with Bel SA for the Cheese business and consequent sale of 49 percent equity stake in its subsidiary and fair valuation of the residual stake of 51 percent.

“We have witnessed positive growth momentum over the last few quarters. Continued focus on enhancing direct reach coupled with rural agenda

have helped us deliver solid growths over the past few quarter," said Varun Berry, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Britannia. The company said during the quarter it expanded the footprint of a few of our adjacent categories including croissant & cakes and made entry into new categories. Some of its new launches like Biscafe, Golmaal,

NC Seeds & Herbs and Marble cake have done "extremely well" and continue to grow "aggressively" quarter on quarter, it added.

Budget 2023: FM increases budgetary support for roads and rail; defence, water find no mention Britannia said its pricing actions and intensified cost efficiency program helped mitigate the inflation. On the back of opportunistic buying and moderation in inflation this quarter, the company's operating margins improved by 330 basis points. "We are being vigilant of the competitive actions in the marketplace and shall deploy appropriate pricing actions to drive market share," Berry added. Commenting on the JV, Berry said Britannia entered into a strategic partnership with Bel, the renowned French cheese maker, to offer Indian consumers a world-class range of nutritious, delicious and accessible cheese products. "Cheese is an under-penetrated category and this partnership will help us expand the nascent but fast growing cheese category in India and being a

leader in fulfilling evolving consumer needs," he said.

Moneycontrol News