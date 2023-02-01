 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Britannia Q3 result: Net profit zooms 151% to Rs 932 cr led by one time gain

Feb 01, 2023 / 04:52 PM IST

According to an average of five brokerages polled by Moneycontrol, the FMCG major’s consolidated net profit was expected to grow 32 percent year-on-year on the back of an 18 percent rise in revenue

Britannia Industries on February 1 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 932.39 crore for the December quarter of the financial year 2022-23, up 151.19 percent from Rs 371.18 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. This included one time gain of Rs 375.60 crore. Excluding the one time gain, the profit jumped 50 per cent year on year (YoY).

The revenue from operation came in at Rs 4,196.80 crore, up 17.39 percent from Rs 3,574.98 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, the biscuit maker said in an exchange filing.

The profit beat estimates. According to an average of estimates by five brokerages polled by Moneycontrol, the FMCG major’s consolidated net profit was expected to grow 32 percent year-on-year on the back of an 18 percent rise in revenue. The Good Day biscuit maker’s revenue was expected at Rs 4,220 crore and net profit at Rs 492 crore for Q3 FY23.

The one time gain is due to a Joint Venture (JV) agreement with Bel SA for the Cheese business and consequent sale of 49 percent equity stake in its subsidiary and fair valuation of the residual stake of 51 percent.