Britannia Q3 preview: Revenue set to grow 18%, volume growth pegged at 7%

Shailaja Mohapatra
Jan 31, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST

While FMCG staple companies are dealing with muted rural demand amid inflationary concerns, Britannia’s robust earnings performance is set to come on the back of demand resilience in biscuits vis-à-vis other categories.

During Q2, the company had surprised the Street by expanding its operating margins when expectations were of a margin contraction.

After outperforming its peers and reporting a stellar quarter in the July-September 2022 period, confectioner Britannia Industries is expected to continue its strong run in the October-December quarter as well.

The FMCG major’s consolidated net profit is expected to grow 32 percent year-on-year on the back of an 18 percent rise in revenue. According to an average of estimates by five brokerages polled by Moneycontrol, the Good Day biscuit maker’s revenue is pegged at Rs 4,220 crore and net profit at Rs 492 crore for Q3 FY23.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) margins might come in at 16.30 percent, improving over 110 basis points over the same period last year.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.