Britannia Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 35% to Rs 455.45 crore, misses estimates

Britannia Industries Ltd on August 4 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 455.45 crore for the June quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 35 percent from Rs 335.74 crore posted a year back.

Sequentially, the company reported an 18.3 percent fall in profit from Rs 557.60 crore.

The company's revenue increased 8.36 percent to Rs 4,010.70 crore from Rs 3,700.96 crore a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing, while it was down 0.31 percent sequentially.

Revenue was largely in line but net profit missed estimates. According to a poll of brokerages, Britannia’s net profit was expected at Rs 517 crore and revenue at Rs 4101 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBIDTA) were at Rs 689 crore growing by 37.6 percent. EBIDTA margin was at 17.2 percent up 370 basis points. One basis point is one-hundredth of percentage point.

“We come out of a very successful financial year that witnessed economic recovery amidst unprecedented inflationary conditions. As market leaders, we led pricing actions to offset inflation & maintain profitability. However, in this quarter, commodity prices marginally softened & hence, the local competition intensified. In view of that situation, certain price corrections were initiated to remain competitive & continue to drive topline while maintaining profitability." said Mr. Varun Berry, Executive Vice Chairman & Managing Director.

On 4th August, Britannia’s share price closed 0.08 percent higher to Rs 4802.55 on NSE.

(This is a developing story, check for updates)