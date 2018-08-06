Britannia Q1 profit rises 19% with double digit volume growth, to consider stock split on August 23

Biscuit manufacturer Britannia Industries has reported June quarter consolidated profit growth of 19.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 258.1 crore with double digit volume growth.

Profit in the first quarter of last year was at Rs 216.1 crore. "Cost efficiency program and endeavour to leverage fixed costs have helped to improve profitability," Varun Berry, Managing Director said.

He further said the growth in dairy business has been subdued due to focus on driving value added products and reducing play in the less profitable commoditised products, which has also supported profitability.

Consolidated revenue during the quarter grew by 12.4 percent to Rs 2,544 crore compared to Rs 2,264 crore in same period last fiscal.

"We have witnessed positive momentum in the market over the last few quarters. Double digit growth for the quarter is backed by a double digit volume growth primarily due to investment in brands and widening distribution network through focus on direct reach, rural market and weak states," Berry said.

Domestic volume growth for the quarter stood at 12.5 percent, which was slightly ahead of CNBC-TV18 estimates of 11-12 percent.

Its international business remained flat due to slow-down in geographies like Middle East and Africa.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) increased 18.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 389.4 crore and margin expanded 80 basis points to 15.3 percent for the quarter ended June 2018.

The board of directors approved issuance of secured redeemable non- convertible debentures as bonus debentures of Rs 50 in the ratio of one bonus debenture for every one equity shares held by the shareholders of the company on a record date.

Meanwhile, Britannia said the board of directors of the company will consider the sub-division of equity shares of the company of face value of Rs 2 each on August 23.

At 11:30 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 6,461.05, up Rs 65.75, or 1.03 percent on the BSE.