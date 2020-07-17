Britannia Q1 profit jumps 117% to Rs 545.7 crore, revenue up 27%

India's largest biscuit maker Britannia Industries on July 17 reported a massive 117 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated profit for the quarter ended June 2020, driven by strong revenue and operational growth.

Profit increased to Rs 545.7 crore during the June quarter 2020, compared to Rs 251.03 crore in corresponding period last fiscal.

Revenue from operations jumped 26.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,420.67 crore in June quarter 2020.

"Given the dynamic nature of the pandemic & associated uncertainty, we were quick to resort to cost efficiencies through extraction of supply chain efficiencies, reduction in wastages and fixed costs leverage. We also rationalized media spends considering the constraints of inventories due to higher market demand. These measures helped us improve the shape of our business and record a massive increase in operating profit during the quarter," Varun Berry, Managing Director said.

Britannia's domestic volume growth at 22 percent in June quarter was also ahead of CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of 18-20 percent growth. In June quarter last year, domestic volume growth was at 3 percent.

Consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew sharply by 82 percent year-on-year to Rs 717 crore and margin expanded 640bps YoY to 21 percent in quarter ended June 2020.

Numbers beat analysts' estimates on all parameters. Profit was expected at Rs 395 crore on revenue of Rs 3,255 crore and EBITDA was estimated at Rs 516 crore with margin at 15.9 percent for the quarter, according to the average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

After the lockdown easing, Britannia said it also launched 'Winkin Cow Lassi' and a Rs 5 Layer cake pack to expand its reach. "All the adjacent businesses too delivered a healthy profitable growth."

The stock came off day's high to trade at Rs 3,865, up 0.29 percent on the BSE at the time of publishing this copy. It gained 2.5 percent intraday today and already rallied 85 percent in last nearly four months or especially from March lows.