Britannia opens flat after 37% increase in net profit, brokerages remain bullish

Britannia Industries’ revenue grew 8 percent year-on-year to Rs 4064 crore in the same period. However, the revenue and net profit number missed analyst estimates.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Britannia Industries shares opened flat at Rs 4,755.65 at 9.23 am on August 7 after the company reported a 37-percent increase year-on-year in net profit to Rs 458 crore in the April-to-June quarter.

Britannia Industries’ revenue grew 8 percent year-on-year to Rs 4,064 crore in the same period. However, the revenue and net profit number missed analyst estimates.

Morgan Stanley has an ‘overweight’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5,184. “Profit after tax was a miss on the estimates owing to higher depreciation and finance costs,” the company said in a note.

Nuvama Institutional Equities has a buy rating on the stock. . “The growth was robust on YoY basis, but company missed expectations on profits due to price corrections undertaken during the quarter to tackle renewed local competition,” the brokerage firm said in a report dated August 4.

Britannia will conduct its Q1FY24 conference call at 10 am on August 7. Brokerages will review their ratings post-conference call.

In the April-to-June quarter, commodity prices marginally softened and lead to an intensifying competition from local players. Britannia Industries took price cuts in order to remain competitive, said Varun Berry, executive vice-chairman and managing director of Britannia Industries in an exchange filing.

Berry said that Greenfields in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh were efficiently scaled up. “With capacity and capability enhancements planned in Ranjangaon Food Park, we are well poised to further extract productivity and enhance competitiveness in these growing markets,” said Berry.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​