Britannia Industries Q1 net profit declines 3.5% on sluggish demand; stock hits 52-week low

Britannia Industries has reported a marginal fall in its June quarter net profit amid sluggish demand.

The company's Q1FY20 net profit was down 3.5 percent at Rs 249 crore against Rs 258.1 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue rose 6.2 percent YoY at Rs 2,700.4 crore versus Rs 2,543.8 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 1.4 percent at Rs 394.9 crore against Rs 389.4 crore in the year-ago, while margin declined to 14.6 percent versus 15.3 percent in Q1FY19.

The profit includes one-time loss of Rs 15.6 crore.

The company's other income stood at Rs 67.4 crore versus Rs 42 crore.

Varun Berry, Managing Director, Britannia Industries said, “We outpaced the market and strengthened our market position during this phase of sluggish demand. On the cost front, we witnessed moderate inflation in the prices of key raw materials for the bakery business. However, the inordinate increase in milk prices impacted profitability of our Dairy business adversely."