App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 11:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Britannia Industries Q1 net profit declines 3.5% on sluggish demand; stock hits 52-week low

Revenue rose 6.2 percent at Rs 2,700.4 crore versus Rs 2,543.8 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Britannia Industries has reported a marginal fall in its June quarter net profit amid sluggish demand.

The company's Q1FY20 net profit was down 3.5 percent at Rs 249 crore against Rs 258.1 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue rose 6.2 percent YoY at Rs 2,700.4 crore versus Rs 2,543.8 crore.

Close

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 1.4 percent at Rs 394.9 crore against Rs 389.4 crore in the year-ago, while margin declined to 14.6 percent versus 15.3 percent in Q1FY19.

related news

The profit includes one-time loss of Rs 15.6 crore.

The company's other income stood at Rs 67.4 crore versus Rs 42 crore.

Varun Berry, Managing Director, Britannia Industries said, “We outpaced the market and strengthened our market position during this phase of sluggish demand. On the cost front, we witnessed moderate inflation in the prices of key raw materials for the bakery business. However, the inordinate increase in milk prices impacted profitability of our Dairy business adversely."

At 1124 hrs, Britannia Industries was quoting at Rs 2,580.85, up Rs 2.00, or 0.08 percent on the BSE. It also touched its 52-week low of Rs 2,523.60 in the morning trade on August 9.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 9, 2019 11:40 am

tags #Results

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.