Britannia Industries net profit up 5%; revenue rises 15.5% in March quarter

FMCG major Britannia Industries Ltd on May 2 reported a 5 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 377.95 crore in the March quarter against Rs 360.07 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue grew 15.5 percent to Rs 3,508 crore in the fourth quarter, up from Rs 3,038 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

“In this quarter, we delivered a robust top-line growth of 15 percent and a mid-single-digit volume growth, which demonstrates the resilience of our brands and a reflection of our execution strengths across divisions and channels,” managing director Varun Berry said.

"We continued to accelerate our rural journey with focus on enhancing reach and sustaining our diligent market practices, which is evident in the consistent market share gains over the years. Our growths in organized trade channels remained robust, wherein revenues from e-commerce doubled over last year.”

The cost of materials consumed surged over 21 percent in the quarter to Rs 1,859 crore from Rs 1,532 crore a year ago.

During the quarter, the economy was impacted by global geo-political factors that caused a further surge in inflation, Berry said.

"In these challenging circumstances, our operating profits for the Quarter grew by 10 percent and over a 24-month period, by 23 percent," Britannia said in a press release attached with the regulatory filing.

Due to rising inflation, the company continued to increase prices judiciously and remained aggressive on the cost front.

The firm also said it would further opt for a calibrated price hike and drive cost leadership to manage profitability.

Britannia launched “new to market innovations”— Good Day Harmony, Jeera Marie and Nutrichoice Seeds & Herbs and new variants in Croissant & Wafers to further strengthen its adjacent category.

The firm also announced that its new dairy greenfield factory was on track for commercialisation over the next few months. It is also in the process of setting up three greenfield units in Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Bihar.