MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Britannia eyes a larger pie of the glucose biscuit market

Earlier this month, Britannia had reintroduced Milk Bikis and launched a campaign across television, digital and outdoor mediums, featuring actor Pankaj Tripathi, to promote it.

Moneycontrol News
April 27, 2021 / 09:25 PM IST
Earlier this month, Britannia had reintroduced Milk Bikis

Earlier this month, Britannia had reintroduced Milk Bikis

FMCG major Britannia has said that it aims to grab a larger share of the glucose biscuit market in India.

During an investor call after announcing its Q4 results for FY21, Varun Berry, MD, Britannia Industries, outlined the company’s plan for its relaunched product Milk Bikis.

“Till a couple of years back Milk Bikis was a large brand only in certain parts of the country such as Tamil Nadu and Kerala, but now we have decided to take it aggressively across the country,” he said addressing the investors.

"We have launched a 100% atta product and this needs to be a product that takes on not just the milk category but also glucose," Berry added.

Britannia through Milk Bikis presently has a 26 percent share in the milk category, which is sized at Rs 1200 crore a month, Berry informed, but the company only has a four percent share in the milk and glucose segment put together.

Close

Related stories

“We see huge potential here even if we increase our share to 8 percent,” he said.

Earlier this month, Britannia had reintroduced Milk Bikis and launched a campaign across television, digital and outdoor mediums, featuring actor Pankaj Tripathi, to promote it. Parle Products owned Parle-G is the largest player in the glucose biscuit in the country and Britannia will be pitted against the brand as it tries to attain a larger share for Milk Bikis.

Berry, however, denied that the company is competing with Parle-G.

“Parle-G is too large for us to target; however, we are offering an atta product and trying to upgrade the consumers,” he said.

Britannia also has a presence in the glucose biscuit market through its brand Tiger Glucose Biscuits. The company plans to give similar pricing to both the brands, however, would offer a lower quantity for Milk Bikis, to maintain its premium positioning over the glucose brands such as Parle G and Tiger.

Britannia Industries reported consolidated profit at Rs 360.1 crore for the quarter ended March 2021, missing the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate, which pegged it at Rs 425 crore. Its profit declined by 3.3 percent compared to Rs 372.3 crore in the corresponding period last year, due to lower-than-expected operating performance.

The FMCG major reported consolidated revenue growth of 13.2 percent for the year FY21 (the COVID year) at Rs 13,136.14 crore and consolidated profit growth of 32.8 percent at Rs 1,850.59 crore compared to the previous year.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Britannia Industries #Britannia Q4 #Milk Bikis #Parle G
first published: Apr 27, 2021 09:25 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.