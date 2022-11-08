 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Britannia Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,379.61 crore, up 21.41% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 05:48 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Britannia Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,379.61 crore in September 2022 up 21.41% from Rs. 3,607.37 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 493.28 crore in September 2022 up 28.38% from Rs. 384.22 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 764.94 crore in September 2022 up 25.05% from Rs. 611.73 crore in September 2021.

Britannia EPS has increased to Rs. 20.48 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.95 in September 2021.

Britannia shares closed at 3,804.20 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.98% returns over the last 6 months and 2.33% over the last 12 months.

Britannia Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,337.59 3,653.80 3,553.68
Other Operating Income 42.02 47.16 53.69
Total Income From Operations 4,379.61 3,700.96 3,607.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,245.94 1,959.35 1,914.72
Purchase of Traded Goods 466.34 391.69 334.52
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -37.71 -14.91 5.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 162.57 146.99 153.61
Depreciation 51.66 50.96 50.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 830.77 717.10 641.11
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 660.04 449.78 508.17
Other Income 53.24 55.50 53.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 713.28 505.28 561.57
Interest 54.14 41.97 38.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 659.14 463.31 522.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 659.14 463.31 522.62
Tax 168.62 127.42 141.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 490.52 335.89 381.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 490.52 335.89 381.62
Minority Interest 2.70 1.70 2.38
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.06 -0.15 0.22
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 493.28 337.44 384.22
Equity Share Capital 24.09 24.09 24.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.48 14.01 15.95
Diluted EPS 20.48 14.01 15.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.48 14.01 15.95
Diluted EPS 20.48 14.01 15.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Britannia #Britannia Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results
first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:43 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.