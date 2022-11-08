English
    Britannia Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,379.61 crore, up 21.41% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 05:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Britannia Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,379.61 crore in September 2022 up 21.41% from Rs. 3,607.37 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 493.28 crore in September 2022 up 28.38% from Rs. 384.22 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 764.94 crore in September 2022 up 25.05% from Rs. 611.73 crore in September 2021.

    Britannia EPS has increased to Rs. 20.48 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.95 in September 2021.

    Britannia shares closed at 3,804.20 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.98% returns over the last 6 months and 2.33% over the last 12 months.

    Britannia Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,337.593,653.803,553.68
    Other Operating Income42.0247.1653.69
    Total Income From Operations4,379.613,700.963,607.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,245.941,959.351,914.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods466.34391.69334.52
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-37.71-14.915.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost162.57146.99153.61
    Depreciation51.6650.9650.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses830.77717.10641.11
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax660.04449.78508.17
    Other Income53.2455.5053.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax713.28505.28561.57
    Interest54.1441.9738.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax659.14463.31522.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax659.14463.31522.62
    Tax168.62127.42141.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities490.52335.89381.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period490.52335.89381.62
    Minority Interest2.701.702.38
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.06-0.150.22
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates493.28337.44384.22
    Equity Share Capital24.0924.0924.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.4814.0115.95
    Diluted EPS20.4814.0115.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.4814.0115.95
    Diluted EPS20.4814.0115.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:43 pm