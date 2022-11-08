Britannia Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,379.61 crore, up 21.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,379.61 crore in September 2022 up 21.41% from Rs. 3,607.37 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 493.28 crore in September 2022 up 28.38% from Rs. 384.22 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 764.94 crore in September 2022 up 25.05% from Rs. 611.73 crore in September 2021.

Britannia EPS has increased to Rs. 20.48 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.95 in September 2021.

Britannia shares closed at 3,804.20 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.98% returns over the last 6 months and 2.33% over the last 12 months.