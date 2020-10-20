Britannia Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,419.11 crore, up 12.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,419.11 crore in September 2020 up 12.14% from Rs. 3,048.84 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 498.13 crore in September 2020 up 23.23% from Rs. 404.22 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 748.89 crore in September 2020 up 33.65% from Rs. 560.35 crore in September 2019.

Britannia EPS has increased to Rs. 20.70 in September 2020 from Rs. 16.82 in September 2019.

Britannia shares closed at 3,772.45 on October 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given 33.16% returns over the last 6 months and 16.15% over the last 12 months.