Britannia Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3,048.84 crore, up 6.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,048.84 crore in September 2019 up 6.25% from Rs. 2,869.59 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 404.22 crore in September 2019 up 33.42% from Rs. 302.97 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 560.35 crore in September 2019 up 12.45% from Rs. 498.32 crore in September 2018.

Britannia EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.82 in September 2019 from Rs. 25.22 in September 2018.

Britannia shares closed at 3,119.55 on November 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given 16.55% returns over the last 6 months and 8.36% over the last 12 months.