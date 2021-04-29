MARKET NEWS

Britannia Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,130.75 crore, up 9.17% Y-o-Y

April 29, 2021 / 12:00 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Britannia Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,130.75 crore in March 2021 up 9.17% from Rs. 2,867.70 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 364.32 crore in March 2021 down 2.78% from Rs. 374.75 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 568.58 crore in March 2021 up 6.7% from Rs. 532.90 crore in March 2020.

Britannia EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.13 in March 2021 from Rs. 15.58 in March 2020.

Britannia shares closed at 3,478.75 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given -1.78% returns over the last 6 months and 8.92% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations3,038.133,106.102,807.78
Other Operating Income92.6259.5159.92
Total Income From Operations3,130.753,165.612,867.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,532.351,545.331,363.10
Purchase of Traded Goods305.30234.35254.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks25.9721.76112.55
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost124.20131.76120.90
Depreciation52.8248.5848.47
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses637.54620.89562.53
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax452.57562.94405.81
Other Income63.1982.5678.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax515.76645.50484.43
Interest23.6931.7926.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax492.07613.71457.44
Exceptional Items-----0.28
P/L Before Tax492.07613.71457.16
Tax132.58161.0984.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities359.49452.62372.24
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period359.49452.62372.24
Minority Interest4.253.112.40
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.580.020.11
Net P/L After M.I & Associates364.32455.75374.75
Equity Share Capital24.0924.0924.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.1318.9315.58
Diluted EPS15.1218.9215.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.1318.9315.58
Diluted EPS15.1218.9215.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Britannia #Britannia Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results
first published: Apr 29, 2021 11:53 am

