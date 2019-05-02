Britannia Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,798.96 crore, up 10.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,798.96 crore in March 2019 up 10.3% from Rs. 2,537.52 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 297.23 crore in March 2019 up 12.95% from Rs. 263.16 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 498.37 crore in March 2019 up 12.88% from Rs. 441.52 crore in March 2018.

Britannia EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.37 in March 2019 from Rs. 21.96 in March 2018.

Britannia shares closed at 2,896.05 on April 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 6.32% returns over the last 6 months and 5.06% over the last 12 months.