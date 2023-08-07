Britannia Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,010.70 crore, up 8.37% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 3,969.84 3,892.02 3,653.80 Other Operating Income 40.86 131.16 47.16 Total Income From Operations 4,010.70 4,023.18 3,700.96 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2,079.46 2,023.15 1,959.35 Purchase of Traded Goods 245.56 189.55 391.69 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.66 3.22 -14.91 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 188.34 170.58 146.99 Depreciation 70.76 65.33 50.96 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 804.80 835.79 717.10 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 618.12 735.56 449.78 Other Income 53.93 56.37 55.50 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 672.05 791.93 505.28 Interest 53.05 34.86 41.97 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 619.00 757.07 463.31 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 619.00 757.07 463.31 Tax 166.54 203.50 127.42 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 452.46 553.57 335.89 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 452.46 553.57 335.89 Minority Interest 2.10 1.06 1.70 Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.99 4.03 -0.15 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 457.55 558.66 337.44 Equity Share Capital 24.09 24.09 24.09 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 19.00 23.19 14.01 Diluted EPS 19.00 23.19 14.01 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 19.00 23.19 14.01 Diluted EPS 19.00 23.19 14.01 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited