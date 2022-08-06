 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Britannia Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,700.96 crore, up 8.74% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:52 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Britannia Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,700.96 crore in June 2022 up 8.74% from Rs. 3,403.46 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 337.44 crore in June 2022 down 13.38% from Rs. 389.55 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 556.24 crore in June 2022 down 9.44% from Rs. 614.25 crore in June 2021.

Britannia EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 16.17 in June 2021.

Britannia shares closed at 3,775.05 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.98% returns over the last 6 months and 5.50% over the last 12 months.

Britannia Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,653.80 3,550.45 3,403.46
Other Operating Income 47.16 -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,700.96 3,550.45 3,403.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,959.35 1,858.67 1,882.32
Purchase of Traded Goods 391.69 348.37 265.71
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -14.91 -7.17 -61.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 146.99 121.42 139.32
Depreciation 50.96 50.93 49.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 717.10 679.48 623.85
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 449.78 498.75 504.71
Other Income 55.50 53.83 60.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 505.28 552.58 565.18
Interest 41.97 33.75 34.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 463.31 518.83 530.97
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 463.31 518.83 530.97
Tax 127.42 140.96 144.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 335.89 377.87 386.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 335.89 377.87 386.80
Minority Interest 1.70 1.92 2.54
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.15 0.08 0.21
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 337.44 379.87 389.55
Equity Share Capital 24.09 24.09 24.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.01 15.77 16.17
Diluted EPS 14.01 15.77 16.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.01 15.77 16.17
Diluted EPS 14.01 15.77 16.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:44 am
