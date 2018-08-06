App
Earnings
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 06:01 PM IST

Britannia consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 2,543.83 crore

Britannia Industries has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 2,543.83 crore and a net profit of Rs 285.22 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018

 
 
Britannia Industries has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 2,543.83 crore and a net profit of Rs 285.22 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 2,263.70 crore and net profit was Rs 215.98 crore.
Britannia shares closed at 6,392.70 on August 03, 2018 (NSE) and has given 38.47% returns over the last 6 months and 65.02% over the last 12 months.
Britannia Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,527.24 2,509.87 2,224.82
Other Operating Income 16.59 27.65 38.88
Total Income From Operations 2,543.83 2,537.52 2,263.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,270.97 995.62 1,158.09
Purchase of Traded Goods 267.45 544.56 203.64
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.07 21.13 25.56
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 108.61 108.37 92.63
Depreciation 35.64 42.35 33.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 519.50 470.73 455.27
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 353.73 354.76 295.32
Other Income 42.01 44.41 35.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 395.74 399.17 330.52
Interest 2.44 2.37 1.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 393.30 396.80 329.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 393.30 396.80 329.25
Tax 135.18 133.01 113.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 258.12 263.79 215.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 258.12 263.79 215.97
Minority Interest 0.14 -- -0.14
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.04 -0.63 0.15
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 285.22 263.16 215.98
Equity Share Capital 24.01 24.01 24.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.51 21.96 18.01
Diluted EPS 21.49 21.94 18.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.51 21.96 18.01
Diluted EPS 21.49 21.94 18.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 6, 2018 05:53 pm

tags #Britannia #Britannia Industries #Food Processing #Results

