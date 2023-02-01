Britannia Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,196.80 crore, up 17.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,196.80 crore in December 2022 up 17.39% from Rs. 3,574.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 932.39 crore in December 2022 up 151.2% from Rs. 371.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 868.33 crore in December 2022 up 45.97% from Rs. 594.85 crore in December 2021.