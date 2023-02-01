 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Britannia Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,196.80 crore, up 17.39% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 11:39 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Britannia Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,196.80 crore in December 2022 up 17.39% from Rs. 3,574.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 932.39 crore in December 2022 up 151.2% from Rs. 371.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 868.33 crore in December 2022 up 45.97% from Rs. 594.85 crore in December 2021.

Britannia Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,101.49 4,337.59 3,574.98
Other Operating Income 95.31 42.02 --
Total Income From Operations 4,196.80 4,379.61 3,574.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,098.26 2,245.94 1,818.26
Purchase of Traded Goods 289.55 466.34 412.99
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -23.13 -37.71 -11.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 178.24 162.57 127.91
Depreciation 57.96 51.66 50.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 836.30 830.77 687.75
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 759.62 660.04 489.34
Other Income 50.75 53.24 55.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 810.37 713.28 544.47
Interest 38.13 54.14 37.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 772.24 659.14 507.09
Exceptional Items 375.60 -- -0.98
P/L Before Tax 1,147.84 659.14 506.11
Tax 216.91 168.62 136.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 930.93 490.52 369.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 930.93 490.52 369.89
Minority Interest -0.01 2.70 2.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.47 0.06 -0.71
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 932.39 493.28 371.18
Equity Share Capital 24.09 24.09 24.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 38.71 20.48 15.41
Diluted EPS 38.71 20.48 15.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 38.71 20.48 15.41
Diluted EPS 38.71 20.48 15.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited