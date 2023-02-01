English
    Britannia Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,196.80 crore, up 17.39% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 11:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Britannia Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,196.80 crore in December 2022 up 17.39% from Rs. 3,574.98 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 932.39 crore in December 2022 up 151.2% from Rs. 371.18 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 868.33 crore in December 2022 up 45.97% from Rs. 594.85 crore in December 2021.

    Britannia Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,101.494,337.593,574.98
    Other Operating Income95.3142.02--
    Total Income From Operations4,196.804,379.613,574.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,098.262,245.941,818.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods289.55466.34412.99
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-23.13-37.71-11.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost178.24162.57127.91
    Depreciation57.9651.6650.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses836.30830.77687.75
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax759.62660.04489.34
    Other Income50.7553.2455.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax810.37713.28544.47
    Interest38.1354.1437.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax772.24659.14507.09
    Exceptional Items375.60---0.98
    P/L Before Tax1,147.84659.14506.11
    Tax216.91168.62136.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities930.93490.52369.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period930.93490.52369.89
    Minority Interest-0.012.702.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.470.06-0.71
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates932.39493.28371.18
    Equity Share Capital24.0924.0924.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS38.7120.4815.41
    Diluted EPS38.7120.4815.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS38.7120.4815.41
    Diluted EPS38.7120.4815.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
