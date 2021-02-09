Britannia Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,165.61 crore, up 6.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,165.61 crore in December 2020 up 6.13% from Rs. 2,982.68 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 455.75 crore in December 2020 up 22.31% from Rs. 372.63 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 694.08 crore in December 2020 up 22.37% from Rs. 567.22 crore in December 2019.

Britannia EPS has increased to Rs. 18.93 in December 2020 from Rs. 15.50 in December 2019.

Britannia shares closed at 3,473.70 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given -11.90% returns over the last 6 months and 10.08% over the last 12 months.