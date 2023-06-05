Brilliant Port Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore, up 27.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore in March 2023 up 27.41% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 up 115.84% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2023 up 27.78% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2022.

Brilliant Port EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2022.

Brilliant Port shares closed at 6.98 on May 09, 2023 (BSE)