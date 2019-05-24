Brilliant Port Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore, down 5.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore in March 2019 down 5.69% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019 down 65.32% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2019 up 41.67% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2018.

Brilliant Port EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2018.

Brilliant Port shares closed at 6.08 on September 18, 2018 (BSE)