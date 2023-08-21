Brilliant Port Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore, up 20.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore in June 2023 up 20.85% from Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2023 up 74.92% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2023 up 28.57% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2022.

Brilliant Port EPS has increased to Rs. 0.54 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.31 in June 2022.

Brilliant Port shares closed at 6.98 on May 09, 2023 (BSE)