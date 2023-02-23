Brilliant Port Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore, up 30.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Brilliant Portfolios are:Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore in December 2022 up 30.85% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 up 111.53% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2022 up 36.73% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.
Brilliant Port EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.30 in December 2021.
|Brilliant Port shares closed at 6.65 on December 23, 2022 (BSE)
|Brilliant Portfolios
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.74
|0.64
|0.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.74
|0.64
|0.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.02
|0.06
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.05
|0.11
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.67
|0.51
|0.49
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.67
|0.51
|0.49
|Interest
|0.41
|0.38
|0.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.27
|0.13
|0.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.27
|0.13
|0.13
|Tax
|0.07
|0.04
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.20
|0.10
|0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.20
|0.10
|0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|3.10
|3.10
|3.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.64
|0.31
|0.30
|Diluted EPS
|0.64
|0.31
|0.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.64
|0.31
|0.30
|Diluted EPS
|0.64
|0.31
|0.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited